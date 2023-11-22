Trevor Lawrence named AFC offensive player of the week

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a miserable day against the 49ers in Week 10, but he bounced back in a big way against the Titans in Week 11.

Lawrence threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more during a 34-14 thumping of the Titans in Jacksonville. Lawrence was 24-of-36 for 262 yards and he picked up 17 yards on five rushing attempts.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Lawrence has been named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It's the third time that Lawrence has taken those honors.

Lawrence and the Jaguars will be in Houston this weekend and he'll be looking for a better outing than he had in a 37-17 loss to their AFC South rivals earlier this season.