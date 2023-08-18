Trevor Lawrence more comfortable as a vocal leader heading into Year 3

The moment the Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he became the face of the franchise. But he says this year he's becoming the vocal leader in the locker room.

Lawrence says that heading into his third NFL season, he feels more confident than ever as the leader of the team.

“Just being able to speak out. . . . One, it’s just knowing everybody more,” Lawrence told the Florida Times-Union. “You have those relationships with guys that have been here since my rookie year and guys that came in last year. And now being a third-year guy with rookies coming in, I think you just have that experience. You feel more comfortable speaking up and being the leader in the room, the leader of the offense.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has noticed.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen with Trevor, now going on two years [with him], from where we had him a year ago in the offseason to today, his confidence is incredible,” said Pederson. “It’s off the charts. He’s put the past behind him, he’s focused on the future, and really embraced the opportunity with this football team."

The Jaguars were a disaster under Urban Meyer in Lawrence's rookie year, but Pederson and Lawrence took a big step forward in Year Two. And Lawrence is ready for another big step in Year Three.