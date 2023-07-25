Trevor Lawrence makes the NFL Top 100 for the first time in his career

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a breakout year in his second NFL season. That improvement has led him to be acknowledged by the players in the league.

Every year, NFL players vote to establish the top 100 players in the NFL, and for the first time in his young career, Lawrence has made the list. Debuting at No.96, his peers consider Lawrence one of the best in the NFL.

In 2022, Lawrence completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Leading his team to their first 10-win season since 2017, Lawrence had the Jaguars on a wild playoff run that saw the team fall 27-20 in the AFC Divisional to the eventual Super Bowl Champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence will only get better from here and should climb the top 100 further after another successful year in Doug Pederson’s offense. The future looks bright for this star quarterback.

More Football!

Woods dishes on transition to Clemson, learning from veterans

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire