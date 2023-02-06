Trevor Lawrence: I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going

What a difference a year has made for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence said he “didn’t really know what was going to happen” after a rookie season that saw the team finish 3-14 after head coach Urban Meyer was fired 13 games into the season after a series of embarrassments. Lawrence did not play up to the expectations that accompanied him into the league and that made it hard to feel much excitement about the future.

This February saw Lawrence named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Jaguars to a division title under the tutelage of new head coach Doug Pederson. The quick turnaround has created a much different view of the future in Jacksonville.

“A lot’s changed. It’s a little bit easier to see just the direction that we’re headed,” Lawrence said, via Grant Gordon of NFL Media. “Obviously, every year’s different, every year’s new and you gotta go and start from scratch. But just the culture that we built in Jacksonville, compared to this time last year, I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going moving forward. We have our coach, we’ve got a lot of our guys coming back on offense, defense.”

The hope for the Jaguars is that the 2022 season just scratched the surface of what the team can do with the Lawrence/Pederson partnership in place.

