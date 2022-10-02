Trevor Lawrence loses 4 fumbles as Jags lose to Eagles

Trevor Lawrence had big trouble holding on to the football Sunday as Doug Pederson brought the Jacksonville Jaguars to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft did something no player has done in this century and doesn’t want to be reminded of his flubs.

Lawrence fumbled 4 times against Pederson’s former team.

And, of course, each time he lost the football it wound up in the hands of a Philadelphia Eagles player.

Oooof.

Trevor Lawrence lost 4 fumbles today. He's the first player this century to lose 4 fumbles in a game. pic.twitter.com/LotACYeOgu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2022

