Trevor Lawrence lists areas he must improve in Week 2

Associated Press

The Denver Broncos were stacked at two positions to begin the season — wide receiver and cornerback — and that depth is already being tested. The Broncos (1-0) placed Jerry Jeudy (high right ankle sprain) on injured reserve Tuesday along with free agent acquisition Ronald Darby, who pulled a hamstring in Denver's 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Jeudy had a terrific training camp and had six catches for 72 yards before getting hurt in the opener.