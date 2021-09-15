Trevor Lawrence lists areas he must improve in Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence lists areas where he must improve in Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Denver Broncos were stacked at two positions to begin the season — wide receiver and cornerback — and that depth is already being tested. The Broncos (1-0) placed Jerry Jeudy (high right ankle sprain) on injured reserve Tuesday along with free agent acquisition Ronald Darby, who pulled a hamstring in Denver's 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Jeudy had a terrific training camp and had six catches for 72 yards before getting hurt in the opener.
The Bears' downfield passing game was nonexistent in Week 1. Chicago was the only team not to attempt a pass 15 yards downfield.
NFL Week 2: How to watch and stream Saints vs. Panthers, via @KadeKistner:
Although there were no major controversies from the NFL’s new instant replay system in Week One, there was a case in which a head coach got conflicting information as the New York replay command center reviewed a play. That coach was Denver’s Vic Fangio, who says he was first told that the Broncos would be [more]
Eagles safety Marcus Epps suffered a concussion just eight plays into the 2021 NFL season and is still working his way back. By Reuben Frank
NFL Week 2: Referee Ron Torbert crew assigned to Saints-Panthers game
Speculation about Urban Meyer's future ramped up as soon as USC fired Clay Helton, but the Jaguars coach says he has no plans to leave his job.
The league needs to nip sideline incidents like the one between Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and Chiefs coach Greg Lewis in the bud — before it happens in the Super Bowl instead of Week 1.
Sean McVay's first career win as a head coach came against the Colts in 2017. Here are six other facts to know ahead of this matchup.
The Raiders won their first game of the season in thrilling fashion, but it may have been costly. In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is concerned that edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good may have suffered long-term injuries. Ngakoue, Las [more]
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but there's enough sample size to indicate a way to stop his excellence.
Two starters from the 2020 Browns found new homes on Tuesday of Week 2 of the NFL season:
Week 1 saw some major changes to the quarterback hierarchy -- hello, Jameis Winston -- but a few big names (like Tom Brady) were unaffected. Here are NBC Sports' QB Power Rankings entering Week 2.
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning didn't initially see eye to eye with his old rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, when it comes to the NFL's new jersey number rule, but one play in Monday night's game seems to have changed his opinion.
Which NFL players are worthy of buying, selling or holding in fantasy football after Week 1