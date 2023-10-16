Trevor Lawrence listed as out of practice Monday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for this Thursday's game against the Saints is in question because of a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Head coach Doug Pederson called Lawrence day-to-day at a Monday press conference and the team listed Lawrence as a non-participant on their first practice report of the week. That's just an estimation because the Jags only held a walkthrough and Pederson said the team may have Lawrence split practice reps with C.J. Beathard this week.

Beathard took the final kneeldowns of Sunday's win after Lawrence exited the contest. He also went 2-of-2 for nine yards in Jacksonville's Week Three loss to the Texans.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), offensive lineman Walker Little (knee), and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) were also estimated to miss practice. Defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (back) was listed as a full participant.