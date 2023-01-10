The Jaguars have issued their first injury report of the week for their playoff matchup against the Chargers. Their star quarterback appears on the report — as he has for weeks. But there may also be a significant concern at kicker.

Trevor Lawrence was once again listed as limited with his toe injury. He’s been at least limited in practice early in the week since suffering the toe injury but has not missed any playing time because of it.

Kicker Riley Patterson did not practice on Tuesday with a knee injury. Patterson made a pair of field goals and two extra points in Jacksonville’s victory over Tennessee to win the AFC South on Saturday night. The Jags do have James McCourt on their practice squad at kicker.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder) were also limited on Tuesday.

Long snapper Ross Mastick (back) did not participate.

Trevor Lawrence limited on Tuesday injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk