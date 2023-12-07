Trevor Lawrence limited in return to practice on Thursday

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was officially limited in his return to practice after suffering a high-ankle sprain during Monday night's loss to the Bengals.

Multiple reporters at the team's session noted that the quarterback was participating in the portion of the session open to media. But Lawrence was not a part of every drill.

The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, Lawrence has not missed a game since the Jaguars brought selected him.

Each of the team’s top two quarterbacks is dealing with an injury, as backup C.J. Beathard was limited again with a left shoulder injury. Left tackle Walker Little (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring) was added to the injury report as a limited participant.

Running back Travis Etienne (ribs), cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad), safety Andre Cisco (shoulder), defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (heel), running back D’Ernest Johnson (knee), and receiver Zay Jones (knee) were limited.

Cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion), receiver Christian Kirk (groin), and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) remained out of practice.