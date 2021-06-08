Trevor Lawrence limited by hamstring tightness in Tuesday’s practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tuesday’s organized team activity didn’t go as planned for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence didn’t participate in red zone or two-minute work during the session and head coach Urban Meyer said after the session that the first overall pick was dealing with hamstring tightness. The team is off on Wednesday and Meyer said they expect Lawrence to be on the field for Thursday’s workout.

Things didn’t go all that well for Lawrence when he was on the field Tuesday. According to multiple reporters at the practice, Lawrence threw a pair of pick-sixes during the 7-on-7 phase of practice.

The Jaguars will be hoping Lawrence gets that and any hamstring issues out of his system now rather than carrying them into the season.

Trevor Lawrence limited by hamstring tightness in Tuesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings sign Amari Henderson

    The Vikings have added another cornerback to the roster. The team announced the signing of Amari Henderson on Tuesday. The move comes less than a week after the team signed Bashaud Breeland, but has been in the works for a while. Henderson tried out at the Vikings’ rookie minicamp and the team moved to sign [more]

  • Bruce Arians plans more shotgun work for Tom Brady as he recovers from knee surgery

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is operating at full speed four months after knee surgery, but head coach Bruce Arians is still thinking about alleviating any pressure on Brady’s knee. Arians told Sal Paolantonio on ESPN that he wants to be sure Brady is fresh and healthy when the regular season starts, and so he’s planning [more]

  • Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Game 7 Recap

    On Sunday, June 6th, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers entered game 7 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Throughout the series, both teams were unable to win at home. Luka Doncic fought hard for his team by scoring 46 points, but the Clippers were not ready for their season to end. Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 points leading the Clippers to a 126 111 victory. The Los Angeles Clippers will move on and play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, June 8th.

  • Why Bulls trading for Damian Lillard is unlikely

    Damian Lillard will be a hot trade machine target this offseason, but Bulls fans shouldnt get their hopes up.

  • NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Tuesday, June 8 | Paul George

    Tuesday, June 8, will require waiting on questionable plays, and it also features the series opener for the Jazz vs. Clippers. Let’s look at the four-team player pool and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more […] The post NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Tuesday, June 8 | Paul George appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Ravens sign Michael Schofield

    Baltimore has added some experienced depth to its offensive line. The Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve signed Michael Schofield, who spent the 2020 season with the Panthers. Schofield appeared in 11 games for Carolina last year, starting three. He spent the previous three seasons with the Chargers, starting all 16 games in both 2018 and [more]

  • A fate worth fighting for: Clemson hurdlers in nationals without cloud of uncertainty

    A strong mentality allowed these student-athletes to overcome the adversity of a year that started with the school announcing it would drop the men’s track and field team.

  • Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson

    Chase Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma Raceway after finishing second to teammate Kyle Larson in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

  • Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: I don’t worry about players I never coached

    Falcons head coach Arthur Smith got his chance to weigh in on the Julio Jones trade on Tuesday. The Falcons dealt Jones to the Titans on Sunday, which means that Smith won’t get a chance to build an offense featuring Jones alongside quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts. During [more]

  • Buccaneers sign Kyle Trask

    The Buccaneers had Tom Brady on the field for Tuesday’s minicamp practice and they took care of some business with one of his backups as well. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team has signed second-round pick Kyle Trask. It’s a four-year deal worth over $5.5 million for the former Florida [more]

  • Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul punch stats revealed

    The YouTube star went the distance against the legendary boxer over eight rounds

  • Registration opens for 50th TCS NYC Marathon

    Registration opened Tuesday for the the 2021 TCS NYC Marathon, as the race celebrates its 50th anniversary with the in-person return of the iconic event.

  • Tom Brady “went full speed” at Bucs minicamp

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s recovery from knee surgery continues to look like a successful one. Head coach Bruce Arians said last week that he thought Brady would be doing a lot of coaching during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but it doesn’t sound like Brady limited himself on Tuesday. Arians said, via Joey Knight [more]

  • Magic Johnson slams Dennis Schroder after playoff loss: 'I don't think he's a Laker'

    Hall of Famer isn't in favor of Lakers re-signing guard Dennis Schroder this offseason. "I don't think he brings the winning mentality," he tells LA radio station.

  • Former Panther star posts video of ‘idiots’ who broke into home, wrecked prized car

    ‘If any of you recognize ... these idiots that decided to come into my home and steal and wreck my McLaren. I’m offering a cash reward.’

  • Colts quarterback Jacob Eason quietly continues to develop

    The Colts have gone from Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz at starting quarterback. That has allowed second-year understudy Jacob Eason to develop in relative anonymity. Eason said last month that he’s feeling more comfortable in his second season. Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has taken notice. “I was very pleased with what I saw over [more]

  • Buccaneers sign 2nd-round pick Kyle Trask to be one of Tom Brady's backups

    In one day, Trask signed his first NFL contract and practiced with Tom Brady for the first time.

  • FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Danimer Scientific, Inc. ('Danimer' or 'the Company') (NYSE:DNMR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.

  • Job openings hit record high in April

    The number of new openings surged to a historic high of 9.3 million in April, according to the Labor Department.

  • Mason Rudolph looking forward to competing with Dwayne Haskins this summer

    Mason Rudolph is the only Steelers quarterback with a contract for the 2022 season, but it’s unclear what role he’ll be playing by the time next year rolls around. Ben Roethlisberger could return for another season or he could retire, which would open up the starting job in Pittsburgh for the first time in nearly [more]