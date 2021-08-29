Trevor Lawrence lights up Cowboys in preseason finale

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already named No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback (and promptly traded away backup Gardner Minshew), and he responded with an impressive performance in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence was near-perfect, completing 11 of his 12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, finishing his time on the field with a ridiculous QB rating of 154.5.

The former Clemson star delivered a handful of fantastic throws, carving up the Dallas defense and leading the Jags to an early lead before exiting the game to preserve his health for the regular season.

Throws like this are exactly why Lawrence was the expected No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft since his freshman season with the Tigers: