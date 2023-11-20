Trevor Lawrence leads Jacksonville Jaguars to victory against Tennessee Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars returned to winning ways in the NFL with a comfortable 34-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jags bounced back from a disappointing performance against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend with a dominant display as quarterback Trevor Lawrence scored two rushing touchdowns and linked up with wide receiver Calvin Ridley for another two to move their record to 7-3.

Victory leaves them top of the AFC South with the Houston Texans still close behind in second after beating the Arizona Cardinals 21-16.

Kyler Murray continued his return to NFL action following a long-injury lay-off giving the Cardinals an early lead with a brilliant 48-yard touchdown looping down field to Rondale Moore, but rookie quarterback CJ Stroud found Dalton Schultz to level and managed to overcome three interceptions to seal victory.

The Texans earned a 21-16 win against the Cardinals (David J Phillip/AP)

A high-scoring encounter in the NFC North saw the Detroit Lions extend their winning run to 7-2 after coming from behind to beat the Chicago Bears 31-26.

On Justin Fields’ return from injury the Bears took a 20-14 lead at the end of the third quarter through two touchdowns and two field goals.

They extended their lead through two more field goals in the fourth, but Jarred Goff threw two touchdowns, converting for two points on the final one to snatch victory.

The Lions come up against divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day and the Packers improved to 4-6 after beating the LA Chargers 23-20.

The Chargers were handed a big blow when Joey Bosa was carted off the field early in the first quarter and despite being behind for most of the game, they threatened a comeback with Justin Herbert connecting to Keenan Allen.

However, Jordan Love completed to Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with Anders Carlson kicking for the extra point.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito led his side to their first victory in four games as they beat the Washington Commanders 31-19.

Playing his second NFL game since taking over from the injured Daniel Jones, DeVito opened his account with a 24-yard touchdown to Saquon Barkley and scored a further two touchdowns before Isaiah Simmons wrapped up the game with an interception in the final seconds.

The Dallas Cowboys went 7-3 after beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 in another difficult game for this year’s number one draft pick Bryce Young, who was sacked seven times with Micah Parsons claiming 2.5 of those.

When the game-sealing big plays all come at once! pic.twitter.com/cze9aO4wEc — NFL UK (@NFLUK) November 19, 2023

The Cleveland Browns edged to a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North thanks to a late field goal.

A low-scoring affair saw both sides only score one touchdown each and the Steelers tied the game 10-10 through Chris Boswell’s kick, but with seconds left Dustin Hopkins scored through the uprights from 34 yards.

Jalen Ramsey caught a late interception to prevent the Las Vegas Raiders staging a late comeback as the Miami Dolphins earned a 20-13 win.

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns before two field goals in the third quarter extended the Dolphins’ lead and Ramsey made a great catch in the end zone at the death.

The win keeps the Dolphins clear at the top of the AFC East, but the Buffalo Bills remained in touch with a 32-6 win over divisional rivals the New York Jets – Josh Allen throwing for three touchdown passes.

The San Francisco 49ers are back in sole possession of top spot in the NFC West as they moved to 7-3 with a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brock Purdy threw for three touchdowns, including a 76-yard effort to Brandon Aiyuk, as the 49ers moved a game clear of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks let slip a 16-7 lead against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter before Jason Myers missed a field goal from 55 yards in the dying seconds as they went down 17-16.