Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen among 5 Jaguars named team captains

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced five players as team captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and fourth-year pass rusher Josh Allen.

While neither Lawrence nor Allen were surprising choices after serving as captains during the 2021 season, they’re joined by free agent acquisitions Brandon Scherff and Foye Oluokun who are each captains after joining the Jaguars earlier this year. Fifth-year punter Logan Cooke was named a captain for the first time in his career to round out the group.

Scherff, 30, was a five-time Pro Bowler with Washington and a team captain prior to joining the Jaguars in free agency. Oluokun spent his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and is a captain for the first time in his NFL career.

On Friday, new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that he wouldn’t pick the team captains and that thinks it’s important that players elect the leaders on their own.

Last season, Jacksonville had seven team captains. While linebacker Myles Jack was released and center Brandon Linder retired, three players — cornerback Shaquill Griffin, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, and receiver Marvin Jones — didn’t earn the honor this season after serving as captains a year ago.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire