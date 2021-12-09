Trevor Lawrence: James Robinson is one of our best players and he has to be on the field

The Jaguars barely used their best running back, James Robinson, for most of Sunday’s blowout loss to the Rams, then they put him in the game in garbage time. Robinson said he isn’t sure what happened, and head coach Urban Meyer said he doesn’t know either.

One thing quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows is he wants to see Robinson on the field.

“Bottom line is, James is one of our best players, and he’s got to be on the field,” Lawrence said. “We addressed it and I feel like we’re in a good spot and the whole team, we’re good. Whatever may have happened, I honestly don’t even know everything that went into it. . . . But I know and I voiced my opinion: James is one of our best players and he’s got to be in the game. I think we’re all on the same page and there’s no confusion there. We’re gonna move forward. I know James is a hell of a player so I want him out there.”

That Lawrence feels he has to voice his opinion that the best players need to be on the field isn’t a great sign for the way the Jaguars operation is running right now. It’s been a rough first year for Meyer and Lawrence, and the confusion about why Robinson was absent for so much of Sunday’s game has provided a look into a franchise that is falling far short of expectations.

