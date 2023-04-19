Trevor Lawrence: Jalen Hurts’ deal is ‘really cool’ for quarterbacks

The Philadelphia Eagles are all in on their 24-year-old quarterback, Jalen Hurts, signing the 2020 second-round pick to a five-year, $255 million deal earlier this week.

While Hurts is the obvious beneficiary of the contract, it’s also good news for a few other passers who are due to get big extensions soon. That includes Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 23-year-old quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I think that’s awesome for guys to be rewarded for their play,” Lawrence said Wednesday when asked about Hurts’ contract. “Not even just their play, but just — I don’t know Jalen super well — but it seems like his character is great, and he seems like a great leader. I think it’s always awesome to see guys get rewarded for that and for a team to obviously believe in him that much and kind of go all in on him.

“It’s cool to see obviously a big number, which is good for the future of guys playing that position, so I think it’s really cool.”

Lawrence led the NFL in interceptions as a rookie, but made massive strides in his second season, finishing 2022 with 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a Pro Bowl nod. While the Jaguars aren’t allowed to extend Lawrence until the 2024 offseason, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the team has made it clear that it plans to build around the former No. 1 overall pick for the foreseeable future.

Where that price tag lands likely depends some on the terms of a few more deals, but Hurts’ contract undoubtedly pushes the numbers up on an eventual deal for Lawrence.

