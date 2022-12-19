Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars win: There's no quit in this team

Associated Press

Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. “That’s a play you dream about ever since you’re 8 years old, ever since I started playing this game, to be the guy to make a play like that for us to get that win,” said Jenkins, who became the first player in NFL history with 18 tackles and two interceptions in the same game.