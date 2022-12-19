Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars win: There's no quit in this team
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars win vs. Dallas Cowboys, he said "There's no quit in this team."
Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's tipped pass in overtime and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a stunning 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. “That’s a play you dream about ever since you’re 8 years old, ever since I started playing this game, to be the guy to make a play like that for us to get that win,” said Jenkins, who became the first player in NFL history with 18 tackles and two interceptions in the same game.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Ryan Tannehill has been playing on an injured right ankle for at least two weeks, and it got a whole lot worse when Khalil Mack rolled it into a thoroughly unnatural position while tackling the quarterback during Tennessee's opening series Sunday. ''It felt awful,'' Tannehill said. After a long time in the injury tent and a cart ride to the locker room at SoFi Stadium, Tannehill improbably returned to the Titans' game against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing just one series.
