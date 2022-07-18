Trevor Lawrence, Jags skill players bonding after linking up at Bahamas

Training camp for the Jacksonville Jaguars will take place in a little less than a week and it appears their players have done a great job of staying in shape and bonding during their pre-camp break. We’ve seen social media post of both players from the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, which could mean the team will have no problem with picking up where they left off last month.

The latest group to link up were the skill players on the offensive side of the ball, as several receivers, tight ends, and even a fellow quarterback linked up with Trevor Lawrence to do some bonding in The Bahamas recently.

Among those who specifically joined Lawrence were receivers Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr., Laquon Treadwell, Marvin Jones Jr., Marvin Hall, Tim Jones, and Jeff Cotton Jr. Tight ends Evan Engram, Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell, and Chris Manhertz were there, too, as well as backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Lawrence’s trip with the team came after he told Jags Wire last week that he had something planned with the receivers this week. While he didn’t say where the team would be meeting he did say they would be hanging out together in the process.

“I’ve been able to work with Laviska [Shenault],” Lawrence said last week when asked about his most recent workouts. “We’re both pretty much in Jacksonville full-time, so he’s been a guy that’s been around and we’ve got in some work. Jamal Agnew came out for the last workout, too. He’s back healthy, so it’s been nice to see him running around. Then with the other guys, we’re actually set up to all meet for a couple of days this coming week. We’re going to get together and work out and just kind of hang out for a couple of days and try to build that chemistry a little bit before camp starts.”

Lawrence will be looking to take another step this season after the Jags had a disastrous 2021 season under Urban Meyer. However, with a year under his belt that allowed him to start in every game, he seems to be doing everything right to start camp off fast.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.