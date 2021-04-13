Trevor Lawrence impressing Jags with retention of scheme during Zoom meetings

James Johnson
·2 min read
When April 29 arrives, there is a huge possibility that Trevor Lawrence will become a Jacksonville Jaguar with the No. 1 overall pick. For that reason, the team has been using their meetings with him wisely by going over some key elements in their playbook. And according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he’s impressed the organization throughout the process.

Earlier in the offseason, Jags general manager Trent Baalke revealed that the team was at around two meetings with Lawrence, both of which didn’t involve him and were coach-oriented. With each team allowed to have five video conference calls per prospect and draft ay closing in, the Jags likely have come close to hitting their limit on their meetings with Lawrence.

“You’re only allowed five virtual meetings with prospects,” Baalke said in March. “I believe we’ve used two up right now with Trevor [Lawrence]. I have not been on those. Those have been more coach-oriented. I will be on one as we move forward, but the restriction of five one-hour sessions per prospect kind of limits us to exactly what we can do.”

In addition to meetings with the Jags and other NFL teams, Lawrence has had a busy offseason between getting married to rehabbing from labrum surgery. However, it appears he’s juggled everything well, and according to Rapoport, he’s even started throwing again, though he’s not 100% yet.

It’s unknown if Baalke has taken his meeting with Lawrence yet, but if he hasn’t, it’s coming soon. As for the coaching staff’s approach with Lawrence, it’s good to see them putting him in position to hit the ground running when they turn in the card with his name.

