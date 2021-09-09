Trevor Lawrence hasn’t thrown his first touchdown pass or, for that matter, even taken his first regular-season snap. But the No. 1 overall choice did enough for his Jaguars teammates to vote him a team captain.

Lawrence and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson join Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the only rookie quarterbacks the past two seasons to earn permanent captainship during their first season.

“It’s a really cool feeling, especially as a younger guy, just having that support from my teammates,” Lawrence said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “Really, like I said [after] being named a starter and now a captain, nothing changes. Same expectation, and now it’s time to go out there and win some games.

“But I’m really excited. It’s definitely an honor. It’s a cool moment for me to be named a captain with those other guys, just a bunch of great guys in the locker room. We had a ton of guys that got votes, but [it’s] definitely really cool.”

Linebacker Myles Jack received the most votes of his teammates, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said. But Lawrence had the third-most votes to join Jack, defensive end Josh Allen, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, receiver Marvin Jones, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and center Brandon Linder in wearing a “C” on his jersey.

“I was impressed that he [Lawrence] was up there,” Meyer said “That’s a credit to him.”

Trevor Lawrence honored his teammates elected him a team captain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk