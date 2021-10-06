Trevor Lawrence highlights for 22nd birthday

James Johnson
·3 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot going on since Thursday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and a lot of it hasn’t been football related. However, when it comes to Trevor Lawrence, there is a lot for the rookie quarterback to smile about as he is not only coming off his best game, but is celebrating a birthday today.

At just 22-years-of-age, the hope from Jags fans is that he’s going to be around for quite some time when looking at his ability on the field. And while the team hasn’t been able to win a game yet, he’s made highlight throws in all of his games and has gotten better overall as a player.

To celebrate the young quarterback’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the top throws and highlights that have been displayed during his brief tenure as a Jaguar.

If those throws don’t get you excited about the season, well, I don’t know what will. With Lawrence, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell all starting to figure it out, it appears the Jags will have a fun team to watch offensively at the least in 2021.

