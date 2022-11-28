Trevor Lawrence: 'We haven't won a game this way yet'
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence discusses his team's Week 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence discusses his team's Week 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns
The #Saints just can't get out of their own way. 7 takeaways after their loss to the 49ers, via @RossJacksonNOLA
Instant analysis from the Saints' 13-0 shutout loss to the 49ers, via @DillySanders:
Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. With physical hits, a key forced fumble and a little but of good fortune, the Niners managed to keep New Orleans off the scoreboard for an entire game. San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara and ended the NFL's longest active scoring streak at 332 games and nearly 21 years, beating the New Orleans Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win.
The Chiefs had the 3rd-best red zone offense coming into Sunday, but the Rams kept them out of the end zone on 5 of their 6 trips
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) pulled off a stunning upset against the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) with quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the way.
49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was forced to leave Sunday’s win over the Saints and he may miss more time in the weeks to come as well. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 13-0 win that Mitchell may have sprained the MCL in his knee. Mitchell missed seven games earlier this season with the [more]
Sam Darnold‘s first appearance of the 2022 season went well enough for him to book a second. The Panthers beat the Broncos 23-10 and Darnold went 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown through the air in the win. He was also credited for a touchdown when he fell on his own fumble and rolled [more]
Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because “games like this should not come down to" Tucker. The fan added “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.”
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who left today’s game in the third quarter, may be done for 2022. Mooney suffered an ankle injury that the Bears fear will be season-ending, according to NFL Network. Although Mooney will get another evaluation before any decisions are made, it appears that Mooney has torn ligaments in his ankle [more]
Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.’s animated offering “ Strange World ” fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported $180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The top spot for the holiday corridor, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, instead went to another Disney movie, Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which raked in an additional $64 million over the last five days, $45.9 million of which was from the weekend.
Travis Etienne Jr. isn't too concerned about his foot injury.
It would take everything falling into place perfectly for the Rams to make the playoffs — not to mention for them to return to contention in the near future, too.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says the gutsy two-point conversion decision was made by the players.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Do you agree with how far Ohio State dropped in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll? #GoBucks
Josh Jacobs had a monster game against the Seahawks.