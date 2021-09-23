The Jaguars have started their new era with head coach Urban Meyer and quarterback Trevor Lawrence 0-2. But the this year’s No. 1 overall pick says he feels like things will come around.

Through two games, Lawrence has completed only 50 percent of his passes for 450 yards with four touchdowns and a league-high five interceptions. He’s tied with Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for the high mark in picks.

Lawrence began last week’s loss to Denver 5-of-7 for 73 yards with a 25-yard touchdown to receiver Marvin Jones. But he finished the game with only 118 yards passing and two interceptions.

“The thing I have to keep reminding myself is that it’s still a game, the same game I’ve been playing since I was a kid — a game I happen to be good at,” Lawrence said, via Brian Sexton of the Jaguars’ website.

But more than just his individual performance, Lawrence feels good about what Meyer is constructing with the franchise.

“I know it’s frustrating for people out there and it’s frustrating for us too,” Lawrence said. “We want to win. We’re in here every day working our tail off to get better, we want to win. But I can feel it’s getting better, and the morale is really good. We’ve got a great culture and a good environment here and it’s going to take a little time but we’re getting there.”

The Jaguars play the Cardinals in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence: It’s going to take a little time, but we’re getting there originally appeared on Pro Football Talk