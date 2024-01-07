Trevor Lawrence goes deep to Calvin Ridley, Jags lead 10-7

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing with a right shoulder injury, but all looked well on a second quarter throw to wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Lawrence uncorked a perfect strike to Ridley for a 59-yard touchdown with just over 12 minutes left to play in the first half at Tennessee. The Jaguars now lead the Titans 10-7 and a win will make them the AFC South champs.

Lawrence did not play last weekend because of his AC joint sprain and is now 9-of-12 for 132 yards in his return to the lineup. Ridley has three catches for 85 yards and tight end Evan Engram has four grabs for 29 yards.

The Titans got a touchdown from Tyjae Spears on their opening drive, but they punted the second time they had the ball and will now try to answer the big play by their visitors.