Trevor Lawrence: Goal is to make offense as ‘clean’ as possible

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2022 season just inside the top 10 in the NFL in points scored and total offense. Now expectations are sky-high with wide receiver Calvin Ridley added to the mix and quarterback Trevor Lawrence entering his third season.

So there’s no reason for the Jaguars to blow things up in training camp. The goal instead is to refine the offense and have it running as smoothly as possible when the regular season begins in September.

“We’re still just trying to be clean from the huddle to the snap, [and] all the way through the plays,” Lawrence told reporters Wednesday. “Just how consistent, how clean can we be formationally? Have everyone going in the right spot, communicating, different looks.

“I think as a quarterback you’re always looking for that timing with all your guys, like we talked about, all the different routes that they might run. During the season yeah that might dwindle down a little bit and we might get more specific on each guy, but you try to get a feel for all the guys and all the different routes, how they’re going to run them, how you’re going to throw them, and what they are going to do versus different coverages.”

Fortunately for Lawrence, finding timing with his receivers is much easier when few of them are new faces. Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram are all entering their second year in Jacksonville and the list of newcomers is small with Ridley, Brenton Strange, and Parker Washington.

