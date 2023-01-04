Trevor Lawrence gifts pricy watches to Jaguars offensive linemen

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a breakout season with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 16 games.

Helping pave the way for the sharp improvement in Lawrence’s play has been the Jaguars offensive line. Only four teams have allowed fewer sacks this season. So Lawrence decided to express his gratitude over the holidays.

According to News4Jax, Lawrence surprised the 12 offensive linemen on the Jaguars roster — including those on the practice squad — with pricy Brietling watches valued between $4,350 and $14,400.

That’s a hefty sum for a dozen watches, but Lawrence is well-positioned to make them a gift after becoming a Brietling brand ambassador earlier this year.

Other Brietling ambassadors include snowboarding star Chloe Kim and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lawrence, 23, received a four-year, $36.79 million contract when he signed with the Jaguars after getting picked first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Given his recent play, it probably won’t be long before Jacksonville is talking a massive contract extension with the quarterback.

He is eligible for an extension during the 2024 offseason after his third NFL season. It’s probably a safe bet that Jaguars offensive linemen have more expensive gifts coming in the future.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire