Trevor Lawrence finished 7th in NFL MVP voting

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned NFL MVP honors in a landslide, receiving all but two of the first-place votes. Six spots behind Mahomes in the voting was Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

While Lawrence received only two votes — one for fourth place and one for fifth place — those three points landed him seventh on the list of MVP vote-getters.

AP NFL MVP voting breakdown:

10 points for 1; 5 points for 2; 3 for 3; 2 for 4; 1 for 5.

First-place votes:

1. Patrick Mahomes – 48

2. Jalen Hurts – 1

Lawrence, 23, made significant strides in his second NFL season, improving his passer rating from 71.9 as a rookie to 95.2 in year two. The Jaguars quarterback completed 66.3 percent of his passes during the 2022 season for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Led by the second-year quarterback, the Jaguars won their last five games of the regular season to earn the AFC South title. In the playoffs, Lawrence threw four consecutive interceptions to start his game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but then threw four touchdowns to lead the team back from a 27-point deficit.

Lawrence eventually earned Pro Bowl honors as a replacement for Mahomes with the latter set to play in Super Bowl LVII.

Also at the NFL Honors show, the Jaguars’ Doug Pederson finished third in voting for the Coach of the Year Award, losing out on the honor to the New York Giants’ Brian Daboll.

