Trevor Lawrence finds Zay Jones for 39-yard touchdown pass
The Jacksonville Jaguars are showing plenty of fight in the second half of their playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
They closed within 30-20 when Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones with a 39-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the third quarter.
LAWRENCE TO ZAY JONES. 39-YARD TD. #SuperWildCard
After falling behind 27-0, the Jaguars had outscored the Chargers 20-3.
They attempted a 2-point conversion but a Lawrence pass to Jones failed.
After the 2-point conversion, the Chargers’ Joey Bosa was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Bosa said something to the referee, claiming he was held on the play.
He probably was also seething from an earlier play in the quarter when he was ruled to have lined up in the neutral zone. That 5-yard penalty negated a huge sack by the Chargers on the play.