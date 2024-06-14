Trevor Lawrence extension makes Joe Burrow’s deal look like good value already

It was only a matter of time before another deal leapfrogged or matched the massive extension the Cincinnati Bengals gave quarterback Joe Burrow.

That time is now, with the news that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence agreed on a five-year extension worth $275 million.

It’s the same number as the deal for Burrow, which puts both passers at roughly $55 million per year on average.

While this deal doesn’t jump directly over Burrow’s number, it is more proof that the market will keep jumping dramatically as players like Tua Tagovailoa are up next for deals.

When comparing Burrow and Lawrence so far, the fact Burrow’s deal hasn’t even kicked in and is already getting nearly jumped will have it looking like a fantastic value in short order.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire