Trevor Lawrence explains why he decided to throw at his pro day
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence talks with NFL Network's Jane Slater after throwing at his pro day. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There will be more teams interested, but here are five we think could be players for Watt this offseason.
DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.
The Houston Texans have agreed to release J.J. Watt. There will be many teams vying for his services. What organizations are the best fits?
Following Steph Curry's ridiculous underhand trick shot after the final buzzer against the Magic, the NBA Twitter community exploded.
Here’s a look at which team may sign former Houston Texan J.J. Watt.
Vita Vea and Kevin Minter wore matching T-shirts with Brady's infamous photo from the 2000 NFL Draft combine at the Bucs' Super Bowl victory parade.
Five talking points from the Australian Open on Thursday:
Officially, 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had not a single injury at any point in his 21st NFL season. Unofficially, his left knee is messed up. Coach Bruce Arians said that Brady needs minor surgery on his left knee. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the procedure is “more than just a little [more]
Watt asked for his release, continuing the cycle of dysfunction for the Houston Texans.
The A's and Dodgers agreed to a four-player trade on Friday morning.
The paper later changed the headline
They entered the world together. They’re leaving the football world together, too. Long-time NFL centers Maurkice and Mike Pouncey, twin brothers born on July 24, 1989, are retiring from the NFL. Maurkice was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2010. He’s a three-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler. The Dolphins made Mike Pouncey [more]
Novak Djokovic was nearly upset by American Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, then said he might not play his next match.
The situation between the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson has escalated quickly, with Wilson clearly not happy and with the team reportedly not happy that Wilson is displaying his unhappiness in a public setting. So where does it go from here? Wilson apparently has not yet asked for a trade, but it could be moving [more]
Make up to break up? ESPN thinks that while the Cowboys are saying all the right things, in the end it will be another failed negotiating session.
The Philadelphia 76ers react to the big game had by Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.
Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon claimed victories in the two 150-mile Duel races that set the grid for Sunday's Daytona 500, which formally begins the NASCAR Cup season
Michigan football LB Ben VanSumeren entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday less than 24 hours after his brother, Alex, decommitted to the Wolverines.
The Athletic predicts the Colts trade for Wentz.
The Mets have traded C Ali Sanchez to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations, both teams announced Friday.