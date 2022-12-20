Trevor Lawrence estimated as non-participant in practice

The Jaguars estimated quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) as a non-participant in Monday’s practice. The team did not practice but still had to issue a report ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Lawrence has not had a full practice since Week 13.

He went on the practice report in Week 14 and did not practice the first two days of the week before getting in limited work that Friday. Last week, Lawrence missed Wednesday’s practice before limited practices the next two days.

Lawrence was questionable the past two weeks but started and played every snap.

Outside linebacker Travon Walker, who missed Sunday’s win over the Cowboys with an ankle injury, also was estimated as limited.

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen), offensive lineman Cam Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) did not practice.

Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Chad Muma (ankle) and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) were listed as limited.

