Trevor Lawrence’s early record in road games eerily similar to Peyton Manning’s

Trevor Lawrence finally has a road victory under his belt in the NFL. After going 0-8 in enemy territory during his rookie season and losing Week 1 this year against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, Lawrence snapped his streak with a 38-10 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Lawrence’s performance (262 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions) was reminiscent of some of the NFL’s most elite quarterbacks, but one particular aspect of his streak-ending win was eerily similar to the way Peyton Manning began his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

After losing all eight road games in his rookie season in 1998, Manning lost his first away game in 1999. Then, in a Week 3 game at Qualcomm Stadium, Manning led the Colts to a win against the San Diego Chargers to finally get his first victory away from Indianapolis.

this is wild pic.twitter.com/HV7bLJ0xHU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 25, 2022

Manning went on to win a few more games away from home. At the end of his 17-season NFL career, Manning had an 85-48 record in road games, two Super Bowl rings, and last year he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Sunday afternoon, Lawrence was told about how his career was mirroring Manning’s, which earned a chuckle and a “that’s pretty cool.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire