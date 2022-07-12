Trevor Lawrence: Doug Pederson has made a lot of needed changes

When the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson in February, he represented a clear upgrade from his predecessor Urban Meyer.

After the disaster that was Jacksonville’s 2021, the team needed someone with instant credibility to lead the team. Having coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season, Pederson had it.

One of Pederson’s most important tasks as head coach is to further Trevor Lawrence‘s development. Pederson hired a staff with significant experience, including offensive coordinator Press Taylor, passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy.

In an interview with Colin Cowherd on Monday’s episode of The Herd, Lawrence said things have been going well with Pederson at the helm.

“[H]is resume speaks for itself. But then seeing the way he carries himself, the way he treats people,” Lawrence said. “The way he leads, I think we’re similar — just our demeanors our personality. Doesn’t get too high or too low. I think that’s really important to have if you’re going to be a really good head coach, especially in the NFL.

“So it’s been great getting to know him. I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason. There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he’s made those. He’s put together a great plan of progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we’re ready going into camp, I think he’s done a great job. So, I’m excited.

“And not only him, just having coach McCoy, Press Taylor, Jim Bob Cooter — all those guys to pull from that are all offensive minds, that have called plays before. Seeing everybody work together and just being able to soak all that up has been awesome.”

Lawrence and the Jaguars went 3-14 last year, with the quarterback completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Expectations for Jacksonville may not be high, but the team should be substantially more competitive in 2022.

