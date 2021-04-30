Trevor Lawrence doubles record in first day draft pick jersey sales

Trevor Lawrence is officially a Jacksonville Jaguar and his presence is already being felt financially in the NFL. Despite not even signing his first NFL contract, the Clemson product is killing it as far as jersey sales figures go.

Per Fanatics, one of the world’s global leaders in sports merchandise and NFL/Jaguars e-commerce partner, Fanatics, Lawrence broke the Day 1 jersey sales record for aS NFL Draft selection. In fact, he didn’t just break the record previously held by Joe Burrow (2020’s No. 1 pick), but he doubled it.

The Jags’ fanbase already knew they had a star on their hands in Lawrence, but it’s still a pretty incredible feat to watch unfold. This comes after Lawrence has already had a crazy month in terms of business situations linked to his NFL career as he’s signed deals with Gatorade, Adidas, Bose, and the cryptocurrency app Blockfolio.

