Trevor Lawrence discusses time on the field with Tim Tebow so far

Tim Tebow hasn’t quite been with the Jacksonville Jaguars a week yet, but one of the team’s most notable names, Trevor Lawrence, likes what he’s seen so far from the former quarterback. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Lawrence said he’s been impressed with Tebow’s conditioning, work ethic, and character, which is a trait he feels can help the locker room.

“The first thing that jumped out to me was the person,” Lawrence said of Tebow. “Just his character. What he brings to the locker room. A guy you want to be around. He just does things right. I think Coach Meyer and the staff knew that, bringing him on.

“He’s been awesome so far. Just a hard worker. And he’s in great shape. It’s been cool to see, and obviously, it’s still really early and he’s still learning and just coming in a couple days later than some other guys for the install, so he’s just getting his feet wet. But man, he’s doing great.”

We all know about Tebow’s skills in the locker room, but hearing Lawrence discuss Tebow’s conditioning is interesting. Jags coach Urban Meyer was the first to speak on his former team captain’s conditioning, saying that he was in the “best shape of his life.” In the first-ever footage of him taking the practice field with the Jags, he certainly passed the eye test and had the build of an NFL tight end despite never playing the position in the NFL (aside from a play or two).

Lawrence, who hadn’t met Tebow until last week, also stated that it was a bit odd to have him as a teammate after growing up watching him. In fact, he was just starting to get into football during Tebow’s time at Florida and said that he recalls using Tebow on EA’s NCAA Football game back then.

“That was really when I started to get into watching football and college football, right when Tim Tebow was in his heyday at Florida,” Lawrence said. “I played with him on all the NCAA games.

“But no, I’d never met him before until last week. That was cool for me to get to meet him. You would have thought that our paths would have crossed at some point, but they just hadn’t. I just found that interesting.”

Now, Lawrence is the one playing quarterback and Tebow is catching passes from him. And with organized team activities eventually set to ramp up, the hope is that the two can build a connection heading into the other offseason events as the Jags have question marks at tight end.