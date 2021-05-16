Trevor Lawrence discusses first days of NFL practice, being on pitch count

Rookie mini-camp has been going on for two days at TIAA Bank Field, and while things haven’t gotten overly complicated yet, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence believes he’s had a productive start to his NFL career. When meeting with the media Saturday, Lawrence seemed pleased with how things have gone so far in his first two practices.

“Yeah man, it was great.” Lawrence said about his first practice sessions in the league. “… I had a good day with all the rookies and just getting out there, putting things together physically. You know, we’ve been working the past few days, mentally, and just getting ready. All of the guys kind of—you know, we’re going on install, so [we’re] kind of thinking a lot. But it feels really good to get out there and get some reps all together.”

…We’ve had two good days, I mean, there’s only so much you can do with only 15 guys or so, but I think we’ve made the most of it. Everyone has the right mentality and it’s been a very productive two days. I know for me, I feel like I’m in a way better spot than I was before that first practice.”

With Lawrence being the first overall pick of the 2021 draft, all eyes have been on him despite being limited this week. The reason for that is because he’s almost three months removed from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, and as a result, he’s been at a pitch count of 30-40 ball. While this would upset some, Lawrence said that he totally understands the Jags’ caution as the medical staff and team is looking out for him.

“Yeah, I mean, I really appreciate the staff here,” Lawrence said. ” [They’re] just looking out for my best interest, trying to slowly get me back in game shape and throwing shape for practice, so I can go out there full-go whenever the whole team is back together.

“… But yeah, I’m wanting to go out there and throw a lot, but we’re keeping it at around 30 to 40 balls, not including the warm-up. So, [we’re] keeping it light just to make sure I’m feeling good.”

Even with limited throwing reps, Lawrence’s last day on the field Sunday will prove to be valuable as it will also allow him to take in more NFL coaching before organized team workouts, mandatory mini-camp, and training camp. For a rookie quarterback who will likely start Week 1, that could prove to be huge as the regular season tends to occur quickly when teams get to the month of May.