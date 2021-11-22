The Jaguars were competitive in a Week 10 loss to the Colts, but it didn’t take long to realize they wouldn’t put up that kind of fight against the 49ers in Week 11.

San Francisco ate up more than 13 minutes on a 20-play drive to open the game and held a 17-0 lead before the Jaguars ran their fifth offensive play of the game. They’d get on the board before the first half was out, but didn’t find the end zone until they were down 30-3 in the fourth quarter of a 30-10 loss.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished the day 16-of-25 for 158 yards and failed to throw a touchdown for the third straight game, which made it impossible for him to reach for silver linings after the lopsided loss.

“I’m not going to sit up here and say all the positive things that came out of it. There’s not much of it today,” Lawrence said, via John Reid of the Florida Times Union. “We got our butt kicked. It didn’t look good all the way around.”

At 2-8, the main thrust of the rest of the Jaguars season is going to be on building for the years to come. Sunday didn’t do much to help on that front.

Trevor Lawrence: It didn’t look good all the way around originally appeared on Pro Football Talk