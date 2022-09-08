Trevor Lawrence credits Brandon Scherff for ‘elevating’ Jaguars’ offensive line

Lawrence credits Scherff for ‘elevating’ Jaguars’ O-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in his eight-year NFL career, Brandon Scherff will suit up for a game at FedEx Field, but not for the home side. Washington’s former All-Pro offensive guard is gearing up for his first season outside of D.C. as his Jacksonville Jaguars make the trek up north for a Week 1 matchup vs. the Commanders on Sunday.

While Scherff brings a veteran presence to Jacksonville’s offense, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence will line up behind Scherff with still much to prove in the pro ranks. Lawrence noted the impact Scherff’s arrival has had on the Jaguars’ offensive line leading up to Sunday’s game.

“I just think [the line has] the right mindset. I think Scherff coming in really has elevated the whole group, you know,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “It’s a lot of the same guys that have been here, but bringing in him and just his veteran presence—but also just his work ethic and the way he attacks every day.”

Scherff, 30, bolstered Washington’s offensive line for the first seven seasons of his professional career out of Iowa. His immovability at right guard earned him five Pro Bowl selections and one First Team All-Pro nod in 2020.

The Commanders franchise tagged Scherff for the final two seasons of his tenure in Washington, giving him more leverage to leave. He signed with the Jaguars in March.

With Trevor Lawrence eager to break out and prove he was deserving of being drafted No. 1 overall last spring, Scherff’s arrival could be a big boost in his quest.

“[He’s] always ready to go, never complains, just has that grit. He’s a little bit nasty,” Lawrence said of Scherff. “That’s something that those guys see and have seen it all OTAs and camp. To see a guy who’s had as much success as he’s had on his eighth season I believe, and still brings that intensity every day, I think it’s elevated the whole group.”

Story continues

Scherff was also asked earlier this week about his return to Washington. He praised several members of the Commanders’ defensive line but didn’t overhype the gravity of his particular situation. He did note, though, that playing in Landover but not in Burgundy & Gold will be ‘really weird.’

Jacksonville finished 2021 as the NFL’s worst team with a 3-14 record. Bringing Scherff in was a move intended to bulk up their O-line as well as boost the tenacity of the unit. Lawrence took note of that dynamic as well.

“Offensively, I think we’re a really hard-nosed team up front that can run the ball,” Lawrence said, alluding to the line’s improved grit with Scherff in town.