Trevor Lawrence’s new contract pushes Kyler Murray’s down in QB salary rankings

Another quarterback has gotten a huge contract. The latest is Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, entering his fourth NFL season after he was the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.

His deal is worth $275 million.

It matches the deal that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows got and the per-year average of $55 million. That average is the highest in the NFL.

Naturally, that will move other quarterback contracts down the list, such as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray’s contract set records when he signed it two years ago, but now he isn’t even in the top five.

His per-year average of $46.1 million is now seventh among quarterbacks.

Who is ahead of Murray now?

At the top are Burrow and Lawrence, followed by Detroit’s Jared Goff at $53 million per year, Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert at $52.5 million per year, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson at $52 million per year and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts at $51 million per year.

He will be a free agent in 2029.

As contracts go, it might have looked bad to begin win, but with new deals every year, it looks better and better with each contract that beats it. Now what Murray needs to do is to go out and have a big year in 2024 to show that his deal might actually be a bargain.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire