Trevor Lawrence after comeback win: ‘I’ve always been this guy’

Trevor Lawrence had a signature moment for his young NFL career Sunday when he led the Jacksonville Jaguars down the field for a last-minute touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27.

After the game, many clamored to say that Lawrence turned a corner with his 321-yard, three-touchdown performance, but the 23-year-old quarterback said nothing has changed.

“I’m really, really proud of this group. I’m proud of myself,” Lawrence said after the win. “We’ve been through a lot here in the past two years, and just battled through the adversity. It’s a good feeling. But I’ve said it before, I’m the same guy. I’ve always been this guy.

“I haven’t always played my best every week, and that’s going to happen sometimes, but I really love the direction that this offense, this team is heading, and we feel really good about who we are, but I’m the same guy.”

Lawrence led the NFL in interceptions as a rookie, but began his 2022 season with six touchdowns and only one interception in the first three games of the season. He then threw four touchdown and five interceptions during a five-game losing streak through the month of October.

In three games in November, Lawrence has thrown six touchdowns with no interceptions and completed a staggering 76.9 percent of his passes.

The confidence of Lawrence may not have wavered during his October difficulties, but there’s no question that the second-year quarterback is playing the best football of his career so far. After Sunday, Lawrence has a 93.6 passer rating, not far off the best mark in Jaguars history.

David Garrard had a 102.2 rating in 12 games during the 2007 season and Gardner Minshew had a 95.9 rating in eight starts in 2020.

