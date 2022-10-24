Trevor Lawrence: To come up short this many times early in the season is frustrating

The Jaguars nearly beat the Giants with a last-second play on Sunday but came up a yard short of a game-tying touchdown with Trevor Lawrence‘s 16-yard pass to receiver Christian Kirk.

After starting the season 2-1 with a pair of promising victories over the Colts and Chargers, the Jaguars have dropped four straight games to the Eagles, Texans, Colts, and Giants.

The games have been close, but the Jaguars haven’t been able to make the critical plays that decide wins and losses.

“We’re just not making enough of those plays right now,” Lawrence said in his postgame press conference. “We’re that close. That’s what’s frustrating for us, too, as players. You know, you put so much into it, and coaches too, obviously. You put so much into it. To come up that short especially this many times, early in the season, is frustrating. Everybody feels that.

“Guys are sticking together. We have a lot of belief in that locker room, and you saw it today. We came up a yard short at the very end to [potentially] win that game by a point. [If we were to] kick the extra point, we beat them. So that’s how close it is. That’s why I think you see the look on the guys’ faces and just the energy. That’s the way it should be when you are losing like that. No one is, obviously, happy about it.”

On that last throw to Kirk, Lawrence said he felt good about the chances of getting in the end zone on the play.

“We’ve practiced that play and others too,” Lawrence said. “That one, honestly, when I caught the snap, hit the top of my drop, it looked like the exact look we wanted. It looked like it was shaping up where he was just going to sneak in right underneath everyone and get in.

“When I let it go, I thought we were going to score. Like I said, the safety came flying in and hit him right when he caught it and kept him short. Then they all rallied and pushed him back. It sucks watching that when you are that close. But yeah, they made a good play.”

The Jaguars are playing better than they did last year, but it hasn’t translated to many more wins yet. But they’ll get a chance to play a reeling Broncos team in London for Week Eight.

Trevor Lawrence: To come up short this many times early in the season is frustrating originally appeared on Pro Football Talk