Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk tie things up in a hurry

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

It didn’t take the Jaguars long to tie the score in Kansas City.

After the Chiefs marched down the field on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, it was time for the Jaguars to do the same.

First Jamal Agnew got a 63-yard kickoff return that set the Jaguars up in great field position, then Trevor Lawrence went to work, hitting Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown pass that tied the game 7-7.

It’s been a hot start on a cold day in Kansas City, with both passing offenses looking good.

