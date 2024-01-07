Trevor Lawrence changed play to sneak on fourth down from Titans' 1-yard-line

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence called his own number on a pivotal play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The Jaguars had fourth down on the Titans' 1-yard-line down 28-20 with just over seven minutes left to play. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson called a handoff, but said after the game that Lawrence changed it to a sneak that called for him to go over the top of the line to try to score.

Lawrence said after the game that he's scored on the same play several other times, but he was stopped short on this attempt and the Jaguars would never get close to the end zone again.

"They trust me with those things," Lawrence said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. "It didn’t work. I gotta take accountability for that. At the end of the day it’s on me. If I decide to do it and don’t get it — It’s one of those plays, if you do it you better score and I didn’t. It’s unfortunate."

The Jaguars were 8-3 through 11 games, but they lost the last five times Lawrence started and the Texans are headed to the playoffs as AFC South champs. That's also an unfortunate turn of events for Jacksonville.