Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma sit out again Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat out practice again Thursday as he works to recover from a sprained toe suffered in the team’s 40-14 loss against the Detroit Lions.

While both Lawrence and the Jaguars coaching staff have sounded optimistic about him playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the outlook for rookie linebacker Chad Muma seems a little more bleak after he missed Thursday with an ankle injury.

Altogether, there was no difference between the Wednesday and Thursday reports from the Jaguars with Lawrence and Muma sitting out and two other players — Andre Cisco and Zay Jones — still limited.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/kiedacUgqR — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 8, 2022

The Titans only had a few changes with center Ben Jones and quarterback Ryan Tannehill both returning to practice after limited participation Wednesday. Star running back Derrick Henry sat out, although it wasn’t injury-related.

The biggest question mark for Tennessee is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was limited with an ankle injury Wednesday and then missed all of Thursday.

Simmons was a first-round pick in 2019 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 when he finished with 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. In 11 games played this year, Simmons has 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

