Trevor Lawrence calls for Jaguars fans to ‘pack the Bank’ in Week 18

The AFC South will be decided when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. While there’s still a chance the Jaguars could reach the postseason via a backdoor wild card scenario, anything less than a division title for the team would be a massive disappointment at this point.

With TIAA Bank Field set to host its most important Jaguars game in five years, quarterback Trevor Lawrence made an appeal to fans to show up in full force.

“Jags fans, let’s pack the Bank next week. It’s a big one for us,” Lawrence said into the camera during an interview with CBS after a 31-3 win in Week 17.

If the Jaguars win in Week 18, the team would host its fifth ever playoff game and its first since a January 2018 win over the Buffalo Bills.

While the stakes are high and Lawrence hopes fans show up in force, he also spoke about the Jaguars’ need to not do too much next week.

“You know it’s a big game because it’s to earn the right to keep playing, but it’s still a game,” Lawrence said Sunday. “It’s still played the same way. The same length of time. All that stuff is the same game. So you can’t freak out and make it bigger than it is.”

In Week 14, the Jaguars traveled to Nashville and got a 36-22 win over the Titans at Nissan Stadium. After Week 17, the Jaguars have won five of their last six, while the Titans have dropped six straight games. Lawrence threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns in that win, and also added a rushing touchdown.

