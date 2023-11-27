Trevor Lawrence on C.J. Stroud: It's going to be fun for years to come

Texans kicker Matt Ammendola's 58-yard field goal in the final seconds of Sunday's game against the Jaguars bounced back on the field after hitting the crossbar and the Jaguars were able to celebrate a 24-21 win that solidified their lead in the AFC South.

It was a welcome change from their first meeting of the season with the Texans and it was the second in what is shaping up to be a long series of matchups between Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. After the win, Lawrence was asked about the rivalry taking shape in the division.

Lawrence quipped that he'd choose less competitive opposition while looking ahead to a future that will feature plenty of chances to watch Stroud try to pick apart the Jacksonville defense.

"I want the teams in our division to be as bad as possible, so that's how I see it," Lawrence said, via the team's website. "The way they are playing, it's exciting. There are going to be some, I'm sure, great matchups down the road, and C.J. is playing lights out. He's doing a great job. To be a rookie and to play how he is, I've got a lot of respect for him. I know how hard it is. I've been in that position. He's doing a great job, and it's going to be fun for years to come. But no, I wouldn't prefer that. I'd prefer if the guys in our division didn't have good quarterbacks. It would be better for us."

The Colts and Titans have also started rookie quarterbacks this season, which makes Lawrence the dean of the division in his third season and could set the stage for a lot of good football in a division that's been short on it for long stretches of recent years.