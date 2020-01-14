Trevor Lawrence blocks giant LSU defensive lineman on Clemson TD

What can't Trevor Lawrence do? (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We already know he has an NFL-caliber arm.

During the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State, we learned that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence can run.

And now ... he can block too?

Clemson trickery

During the second quarter of Monday’s national championship against LSU, Clemson called for some trickery that saw running back Lyn-J Dixon toss the ball to wide receiver Tee Higgins on a reverse.

When Higgins got the ball deep in the Clemson backfield, LSU’s 308-pound defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence was in pursuit.

Lawrence with the big-man block

Trevor Lawrence stood in between them. What’s an elite NFL quarterback prospect to do in that spot? Throw a block, of course.

Throw a block Trevor Lawrence did, putting his body in between Rashard’s and Higgins’ to help spring the Clemson receiver for a 36-yard touchdown run to take a 17-7 lead.

Was it a textbook block? Did Lawrence have a chance of actually catching and tackling Higgins on the play? Probably no on both fronts.

But that shouldn’t spoil the fun of the Clemson quarterback being willing and able to body up a player with an 80-pound weight advantage.

Though with another year before he can declare for the NFL draft and actually get paid to play football, it’s probably not a play he should make a habit of.

