Trevor Lawrence becomes only quarterback from the 2021 draft class to receive an extension

Former first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence cashed in on a brand new contract on Thursday, receiving a five year, $275 million dollar extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This puts Lawrence in a bit of a shocking position, he is the only first round quarterback from that class to receive an extension and be on the same NFL team that drafted him.

The 2021 draft class is bound to go down in infamy should the current trajectories continue for the quarterbacks selected in that class. With all but one quarterback becoming a ‘bust’ it cements the lottery that the quarterback position remains for any NFL team.

Lawrence is poised to be the long term franchise quarterback for the Jaguars and looks like a slam dunk of a first round pick that most people expected. While he has fallen a bit behind on the super high expectations as one of the best prospects ever at the position, there is clear faith in the Jacksonville building that Lawrence is every bit the player they thought he was when they selected him with the number one overall pick.

