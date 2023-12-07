Trevor Lawrence back on practice field Thursday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back on the practice field Thursday.

Lawrence did not practice at all on Wednesday because of the high-ankle sprain he suffered against the Bengals on Monday night, but he was in a helmet and on the field with his teammates as they continued their preparations for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Videos from the Jaguars and reporters at the open portion of practice showed Lawrence throwing the ball and simulating dropbacks. Reporters noted that he was not taking part in all of the team's drills, however.

Lawrence will likely be tagged as limited on the team's Thursday injury report. Friday will bring an official injury designation for the weekend and that will provide a better hint about the likelihood that he'll be under center in Cleveland.