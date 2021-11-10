Trevor Lawrence: My ankle feels better than I thought it would

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he didn’t think the ankle sprain Trevor Lawrence suffered in the Week Nine win over the Bills would keep the rookie quarterback from practicing.

That has turned out to be the case, as Lawrence was on the field Wednesday. After the session, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick told reporters the ankle is in good shape.

“It feels pretty good — better than I thought it would. I’m happy with where I’m at,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, trying to be smart and just make sure I’m ready to go. So I’ll ease my way into it, but just trying to get as many reps as I can just to make sure I’m ready. But I’m feeling good and we’re where we want to be.”

Lawrence missed six snaps on Sunday, with backup C.J. Beathard coming in for him. But Lawrence was able to re-enter and finish the game.

The quarterback has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions so far this season. he’s also rushed for 136 yards and a pair of TDs.

The Jaguars will have their first of two 2021 matchups with the Colts on Sunday.

