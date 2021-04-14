Trevor Lawrence already has NFL MVP odds for 2021

He’s not even in the league yet, but you can already bet on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to win the NFL MVP award as a rookie in 2021.

Lawrence, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft, is currently at +8000 to win the league’s top individual honor, per BetMGM.

Those odds place him tied for 25th on the list, ahead of veteran starting quarterbacks like Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons, Andy Dalton of the Chicago Bears and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s quite the tall task, even for such a rare prospect, to win the MVP as a rookie while playing for the worst team in the league from the previous season.